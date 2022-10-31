Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for calling Ludhiana jail officials posing as Punjab Congress chief

Man booked for calling Ludhiana jail officials posing as Punjab Congress chief

Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:13 AM IST

Ludhiana Central Jail officials on Sunday received a call from a person claiming to be the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, who asked them to shift an inmate from the high security zone to the barracks

Ludhiana jail officials said the caller claiming to be the PPCC chief told them that he knows the Chief Justice of India and if they didn’t shift one Varinder Thakur Vicky out of the high security zone, he will file a complaint against them with the Scheduled Caste Commission. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After tracing the phone call, Division Number 7 police have lodged an FIR against one Gurwinder Singh, against whose name the number from which the call was received is registered.

Jail officials said the caller claiming to be the PPCC chief told them that he knows the Chief Justice of India and if they didn’t shift one Varinder Thakur Vicky out of the high security zone, he will file a complaint against them with the Scheduled Caste Commission.

Sub-inspector Satbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the call was received on the jail’s official number and It is yet to be ascertained if the accused had procured the sim card used to make the call using fake identification proof.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act at Division Number 7 police station.

