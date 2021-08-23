Man booked for defrauding bank of 4 lakh using fake cheque in Chandigarh

A man has been booked for allegedly defrauding a bank of ₹4.08 lakh by encashing a fake cheque. The matter came to fore when the man tried to dupe another branch of the bank using the same cheque.

As per the police, the bank’s branch in Sector 19 had received a fake cheque in their drop box. Upon checking, it was found that a cheque of the same serial number, account number and amount had been passed on November 13, 2020, at their Sector 9 branch.

When the cheque cleared by the Sector-9 branch was examined under the blue and white light, it was found that the logos were fake.

Following this, the bank officials lodged a complaint. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Parmod Kumar Singh, but he is yet to be nabbed.

He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-3 police station.