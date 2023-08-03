Man booked for sheltering murder bid accused in Ludhiana

The Sadar Khanna police booked a man for allegedly providing shelter to an accused wanted by police in a case of attempt to murder and helping him avoid the cops.

The accused has been identified as Ekamkar Singh of Hol village in Khanna. The accused gave shelter to Manpreet Singh alias Mani, who was wanted by the Sadar Khanna police on June 17 in a case lodged under sections 323, 341, 325, 307, 506, 148, 149, 120B of the IPC.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have arrested Manpreet Singh on August 2. During questioning, he told police that Ekamkar Singh helped him in avoiding the police during his proclamation.

Following his statement, the police lodged an FIR against Ekamkar Singh under section 212 of the IPC.

The ASI said that on June 17, a case under charges of attempt to murder and other sections was registered against around 12 persons who had badly assaulted Korhi village-based resident Sukhvir Singh. In the case, the Sadar Khanna police had arrested some of the accused in the case, while two accused, including Manpreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, were absconding . Arshdeep is yet to be arrested.

