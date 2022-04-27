Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for sodomising 10- year-old nephew in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Man booked for sodomising 10- year-old nephew in Ludhiana

A 26-year-old man was booked for sodomising his nephew in Basant Nagar on Tuesday
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 4 ( penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 26-year-old man was booked for sodomising his nephew in Basant Nagar on Tuesday.

The mother of the 10-year-old victim said, “My husband and I had gone to purchase groceries from the market, leaving our son in the care of my brother-in-law. When we returned my son said he was hurt, and on being prodded revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by the accused.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 4 ( penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP