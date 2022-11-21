Man caught with countrymade pistol, cartridge in Chandigarh

A resident of Attawa in Chandigarh’s Sector 42 was arrested with a countrymade weapon, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Raman, 24. He was caught with the pistol and one live cartridge from a park in Sector 52. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector-36 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Two persons were arrested for snatching, police said on Sunday. The accused -- Sukhpreet Singh alias Sunny, 18, of Zirakpur and Anil, 20, of Panchkula were found in possession of a snatched mobile phone, while their aide is at large. The bike they used to execute the crime has also been seized. They had snatched the mobile phone from Anshu of Zirakpur on November 2. A case has been registered against them under Section 379A of the IPC at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Drugs Free Chandigarh campaign launched

Chandigarh Police, along with the city-based NGO Joshi Foundation, launched an anti-drug campaign on Sunday in a bid to spread awareness among the people — especially the youth living in colonies to stop the consumption of drugs. Residents gathered at the Law Bhawan, where DGP Praveer Ranjan launched the campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lawyers send out ‘green’ message walkathon

Chandigarh The bar association of Punjab and Haryana high court organised a 6-km walkathon for a green initiative in association with Furnishing Studio, Sector 7, on Sunday. Justices Rajesh Bhardwaj and Vinod Bhardwaj flagged off the run from Gate number 4 of the High Court premises.

Meditation in focus

Chandigarh Chandigarh Management Association held a session on the importance of being positive at PHD House in Sector 31. Dr Brahmakumari Sunita, senior Rajayoga faculty, Bahamkumaris headquarters, Mount Abu, addressed the members spoke on the benefits of meditation and spirituality.

109 people donate blood

Chandigarh As many as 109 people donated blood during a camp held at the Prachin Hanuman Temple, Sector 32-A. The camp was organised by the Morning Walk Group in collaboration with the NSS units of the sector’s educational institutes and Mohit Gupta Foundation Sector 38C. The state liaison officer, NSS, directorate, UT higher education Nemi Chand Golia inaugurated the camp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Audit Day marked with essay competition

Chandigarh Indian Audit and Accounts Department organised an essay competition for the officials’ children on Sunday to mark the Audit Day in Sector 17. Principal accountant general Shailendra Vikram Singh congratulated all the officials and students for their efforts.