Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for abducting, raping teen in Panipat
A fast-track court in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.
While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional district and sessions judge (special fast-track court for POCSO Act cases) Sukhpreet Singh also imposed a penalty of ₹80,000 on the convict.
The father of the victim had filed a complaint with the police on March 19, 2020, about the missing of his daughter at the Israna police station of Panipat district. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 365 of the IPC and started the investigation. As per the police investigation on July 2, the victim was recovered from a rented accommodation from Israna and she was found four-month pregnant.
After recording the statement of the victim and her medical examination, the police booked Ravinder of Rajlu Garhi of Sonepat district under Sections 376 (2) (N), 363, and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
As per the court orders, Ravinder has been awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine for his conviction under Section 376 (2) (N) and rigorous imprisonment of one year and ₹25,000 fine under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and six months’ imprisonment and ₹15,000 fine each under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC. All the sentences shall run concurrently and the fine will be awardable to the victim, reads the order.
-
Mohali admn kicks off state’s flagship green scheme
The district administration and forest department kicked off the state's flagship green scheme, 'Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Laher' at the City Park, Sector 68, on Saturday. A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and deputy commissioner Amit Talwar were among those in attendence.
-
Monsoon misery: Road cave-ins turn Panchkula roads into motorists’ nightmare
With the arrival of the monsoon, multiple road cave-ins and uneven potholed roads have turned the roads in Panchkula into a veritable nightmare for motorists. Two other cave-ins were reported in a residential area in Sector 7 and next to the Sector 10/11-15/16 roundabout. While these roads fall under the jurisdiction of MC, its commissioner Dharamvir Singh said he was unaware of the cave-ins, but the roads will be repaired at the earliest.
-
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind were booked under various Sections for allegedly threatening a woman of a Jind village by visiting her home. The police have booked both the ASIs under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation into the matter.
-
Wildbuzz | Confessions of a serpent
Very recently, a rat snake of an estimated eight feet intruded into the Pheasant Breeding Centre in the Morni hills. A rock python was rescued from Ghaggar river bed. The alarm had gone out because a bitch had laid five pups but was wandering and searching in vain. Out came five pups! Similarly, a rat snake rescued from Nayagaon and kept in a plastic container pending its rehabilitation, made a quick disclosure of its “murders”.
-
Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Panipat
With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of theft reported in the district. The police have identified the accused as Ikram, Sadham, Imran, and Balhera village of Karnal district, Israr, while the fifth accused has been identified as Sandeep of Garhi Birbal village of Karnal. The police have also recovered Rs 40,000 from their possession.
