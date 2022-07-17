Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for abducting, raping teen in Panipat

A fast-track court in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional district and sessions judge (special fast-track court for POCSO Act cases) Sukhpreet Singh also imposed a penalty of ₹80,000 on the convict.

The father of the victim had filed a complaint with the police on March 19, 2020, about the missing of his daughter at the Israna police station of Panipat district. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 365 of the IPC and started the investigation. As per the police investigation on July 2, the victim was recovered from a rented accommodation from Israna and she was found four-month pregnant.

After recording the statement of the victim and her medical examination, the police booked Ravinder of Rajlu Garhi of Sonepat district under Sections 376 (2) (N), 363, and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

As per the court orders, Ravinder has been awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine for his conviction under Section 376 (2) (N) and rigorous imprisonment of one year and ₹25,000 fine under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and six months’ imprisonment and ₹15,000 fine each under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC. All the sentences shall run concurrently and the fine will be awardable to the victim, reads the order.