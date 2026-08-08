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Man gets life term for killing former militant inside Srinagar mosque

The spokesperson said that after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence, the court observed that although the offence was grave and heinous, it did not fall within the category of the “rarest of rare” cases warranting the death penalty

Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 08:55:08 IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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A local court in Srinagar on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of former militant and Jamiat Ahle Hadees cleric Abdul Gani Dar, also known as Abdullah Gazali.

The Court also directed the payment of ₹7 lakh as victim compensation under the Jammu & Kashmir Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019. (HT Photo for representation)
The Court also directed the payment of ₹7 lakh as victim compensation under the Jammu & Kashmir Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019. (HT Photo for representation)

Gani Dar, former chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, and a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was killed inside a mosque in the Maisuma area of Srinagar on February 13, 2020 by a Srinagar resident Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar.

Police officials said that Srinagar police has secured the conviction of the accused in the 2020 murder case registered as FIR No. 03/2020 of at Maisuma police station.

“The court convicted Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, a resident of Bichwara, Dalgate, Srinagar, for the murder of Abdul Gani Dar, a resident of Rassu, Budgam, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence, the court observed that although the offence was grave and heinous, it did not fall within the category of the “rarest of rare” cases warranting the death penalty.

While passing the sentence, the court took serious note of the fact that the brutal assault (by an iron rod) occurred inside the premises of a mosque, observing that violence in a place of worship undermines public peace, communal harmony and the sanctity of sacred institutions. CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence established the guilt of the accused.

Considering the hardship faced by the victim’s family, especially the dependence of his children, the Court also directed the payment of 7 lakh as victim compensation under the Jammu & Kashmir Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019, to be released through the Jammu & Kashmir State Legal Services Authority within the stipulated period.

“The conviction is the result of a meticulous investigation conducted by Srinagar police and effective prosecution before the court. It reflects the unwavering commitment of police towards ensuring justice for victims through professional investigation, scientific evidence, and diligent prosecution,” the spokesperson said.

 
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