Man held for banker wife’s murder in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Jhajjar police on Monday arrested a man for murdering his wife on the night of February 15, said officials. A senior police official of Badli police station said that the murder was pre-planned as the accused used to doubt the victim. (File)

The victim was identified as Mahak, 27, who worked at a private bank. The accused has been identified as Anshul Dhawan, a chartered accountant, of Hisar. They got married in September 2025 and the victim was five months pregnant.

According to police officials, the accused executed the murder on February 15, when the couple was returning to Gurugram, after celebrating Valentine’s Day in Hisar. A senior police official of Badli police station said that the murder was pre-planned as the accused used to doubt the victim’s character.

“Her husband killed her with a sharp-edged weapon near Pahsaur village in Jhajjar’s Badli police jurisdiction on the night of February 15. Her husband informed the police after the murder and he tried to portray the case as a loot bid. When Badli police took him to the crime spot, he failed to tell how the incident occurred and how many assailants had killed his wife. When cops grilled him strictly, he confessed to the crime of killing his wife,” said a spokesman of Jhajjar police.

Victim’s father Krishan Kathuria, who runs a vegetable shop in Hansi, said that his daughter Mehak had married Anshul Dhawan of Hisar on September 25, 2025. “She was five months pregnant. The couple was heading towards Gurugram on Sunday evening. Anshul had called the local police in Jhajjar about the murder of Mehak. When we reached near Pahsaur village, my daughter’s body was found in the fields with injury marks around neck. When I asked Anshul how the incident occurred, he tried to mislead us and then we suspected him for the murder,” he added.

The girl’s father alleged that the accused strangled his daughter and then killed her with a sharp -edged weapon (likely scissors).

“A spat broke out between them and after the murder the accused told his father that someone killed his wife. The victim’s post -mortem was conducted and her husband was arrested for her murder. An FIR under relevant sections was registered and an investigation is underway ,” said a policeman from Badli police station.