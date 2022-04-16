Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana

A 12-year-old boy who had been abducted while he was playing with his friends was rescued, and his kidnapper was arrested on Friday.

The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of Munna Kumar, a friend of Kamre Alam. The accused had been depositing his wages with Munna Kumar, who later refused to pay him.

Raju Kumar said he was owed ₹40,000, and he kidnapped Alam’s son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person’s complaint on April 12.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Kumar, the Jamalpur station house officer, said, “ On April 13, Kamre Alam received a ransom call from Raju Kumar, asking him to speak to his employer Munna Kumar.”

“Raju hatched a conspiracy to pressure Alam so that he would force Munna Kumar to return his money. The accused was planning to take the victim to Ghaziabad, but was arrested before he could leave the city,”said the SHO

An FIR was registered under Sections 346 ( wrongful confinement in secret) and 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

