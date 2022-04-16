Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana

A 12-year-old boy who had been abducted while he was playing with his friends was rescued; his father’s acquaintance was arrested in Ludhiana for the kidnapping
An FIR was registered under Sections 346 ( wrongful confinement in secret) and 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 12-year-old boy who had been abducted while he was playing with his friends was rescued, and his kidnapper was arrested on Friday.

The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of Munna Kumar, a friend of Kamre Alam. The accused had been depositing his wages with Munna Kumar, who later refused to pay him.

Raju Kumar said he was owed 40,000, and he kidnapped Alam’s son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person’s complaint on April 12.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Kumar, the Jamalpur station house officer, said, “ On April 13, Kamre Alam received a ransom call from Raju Kumar, asking him to speak to his employer Munna Kumar.”

“Raju hatched a conspiracy to pressure Alam so that he would force Munna Kumar to return his money. The accused was planning to take the victim to Ghaziabad, but was arrested before he could leave the city,”said the SHO

An FIR was registered under Sections 346 ( wrongful confinement in secret) and 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP