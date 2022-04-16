Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana
A 12-year-old boy who had been abducted while he was playing with his friends was rescued, and his kidnapper was arrested on Friday.
The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of Munna Kumar, a friend of Kamre Alam. The accused had been depositing his wages with Munna Kumar, who later refused to pay him.
Raju Kumar said he was owed ₹40,000, and he kidnapped Alam’s son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person’s complaint on April 12.
Sub-Inspector Davinder Kumar, the Jamalpur station house officer, said, “ On April 13, Kamre Alam received a ransom call from Raju Kumar, asking him to speak to his employer Munna Kumar.”
“Raju hatched a conspiracy to pressure Alam so that he would force Munna Kumar to return his money. The accused was planning to take the victim to Ghaziabad, but was arrested before he could leave the city,”said the SHO
An FIR was registered under Sections 346 ( wrongful confinement in secret) and 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.
275 acres of wheat crop gutted in Ludhiana
In a major setback to farmers, wheat crop cultivated over 275 acres turned to ash after sporadic farm fires broke out in Dakaha, Raikot, Sudhar and Jagraon subdivisions of the district over the last 24 hours. Farmers have largely alleged that their crop, which was almost ready to be harvested, caught fire due to short circuit in overhead power cables. The villages that were worst affected were Chhajjawal , Talwandi, Rajoana, Rajoana Khurd and Heran.
Major fire breaks out at hosiery unit in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the congested hosiery market in Wait Ganj area after a major fire broke out at a unit near Saidan Chowk on Friday morning. The blaze broke out in Maharaja Collections at around 10:30am, around 15 minutes after the owner, Pankaj Jain, switched on the main power supply. Traders whose shops were adjacent to the burning hosiery unit also removed their stock and materials as a precautionary measure.
Burglars break into house, decamp with ₹5 lakh in Ludhiana
While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Civil Lines, Guru Nanak Pura, and decamped with around ₹5 lakh on Tuesday night. Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.
First battalion of J&K celebrates its 150th anniversary
The first battalion of Jammu and Kashmir, famous for taking part in the two world wars, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its raising day at Dalhousie Military Station, a defence official on Friday said. “First battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Raghu Partap) celebrated its 150th raising day on 13th April 2022 at Dalhousie Military Station,” a defence spokesperson said.
Nayagaon resident gets ₹5.62 lakh power bill shocker
A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of ₹5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March. Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. A practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, ID Singla, who stays in Nayagaon's Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month.
