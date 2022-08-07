Man held for posing as Bishnoi gang member; demanding 20 lakh from trader in Panipat

The Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police has arrested a man for demanding ₹20 lakh extortion posing himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Gautam, a resident of Vidhyanand colony in Panipat city, and he runs a mobile repair and accessory shop in the same colony. Sunder Kumar, owner of a grocery shop in Vidhyanand colony of the city, had filed a complaint with the police alleging that the accused had demanded the money on August 4 in a letter. The accused had threatened to kill the victim’s family if money was not paid. Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused was arrested from Sanoli road on Friday.

Other short stories

Haryana agriculture minister inspects waterlogged fields

Rohtak Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal on Saturday visited several villages in Jhajjar and inspected waterlogged fields. Dalal told the farmers that the government is serious about the waterlogging problem and he has directed the administrative officials to prepare a project so that this problem can be wiped out. “Our government will initiate a special girdawari to assess the crop loss and compensate the farmers,” he added.

Animal incinerator inaugurated in Yamunanagar

Ambala An animal incinerator bought at a cost of ₹92 lakh was inaugurated by education minister Kanwar Pal at Yamunanagar’s Kail solid waste management plant on Friday. Said to be the first such apparatus in the state, the machine has an attached 15-20 meters high chimney to emit pollution and takes at least three hours to discard the dead animals. Ayush Sinha, ADC-cum-commissioner, municipal corporation, said, “The LPG-run machine disposes of dead animals as per the bio-medical rules. This technology will lessen the chances of infections that may spread through dead animals being disposed of in the open or buried.”

