Man held for stealing dial 112 police vehicle in Yamunanagar

Two days after a dial 112 emergency response vehicle (ERV) was allegedly stolen in Yamunanagar, the police have arrested a man and recovered the car key from him, said SP Gangaram Punia on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dawood Khan of Shadipur village of the town and is already charged with a couple of crimes, said the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Dawood Khan of Shadipur village of the town and is already charged with a couple of crimes, said the police.

He was arrested and presented before a court that sent him to jail. The incident happened on Monday, when a team of dial 112 ERV was heading towards Khurdi village to attend an event.

The SP said they were stopped by a group of men on the way, who complained of misbehaviour by Dawood and he was asked to sit inside the vehicle.

“While the cops were out of the vehicle to get details of the crime in which he was held, the accused drove the vehicle for several kilometers and abandoned it at a deserted location,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ERV was recovered near Town Park of Sector 18 in Jagadhari, but the cops were unable to find the key. The SP said, “He was arrested and the vehicle’s key was recovered from him. It has come to fore that the accused is a drug addict and has been booked in similar cases in the past as well. We have also issued show cause notices to the erring cops.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON