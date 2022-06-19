Man held with 26 vials of restricted medicines in Chandigarh
Police on Friday arrested an autorickshaw driver with vials of restricted medicines.
The accused, Krishan Kumar of Sector 37, was arrested with a total of 26 vials — 11 injections of Buprenorphine IP (2 ml each) and 15 injections of Pentazocine Lactate IP (1 ml each).
The medicines have been banned for retail sale and are frequently misused by addicts. The accused was arrested after his autorickshaw bearing a Chandigarh registration number near the Circuit House, Sector 39.
Police have impounded his autorickshaw, which was being used to transport the drugs.
A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered at the Sector 39 police station. Police said the accused had earlier been booked under an NDPS case and the Excise Act. The accused was on Saturday produced before the court and sent to a one-day police remand.
