Man held with 50g heroin, ₹5.8 lakh, pistol in Kharar
A man was arrested with 50g heroin, ₹5.8 lakh drug money, a .32 bore pistol and five cartridges in Kharar on Thursday.
The accused, Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala, said he lived in a rented accommodation in Kharar with his accomplices – Manpreet Singh of Ludhiana, Sunil Kumar and Jasmeet Singh of Hoshiarpur. He said that he had purchased the pistol from the money earned from the sales of narcotics.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “A special operation was launched against drug trafficking under Mohali deputy superintendent of police Kuljinder Singh and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff in-charge Shiv Kumar, during which the accused was arrested with heroin, drug money, arms and ammunition and an electronic digital weighing machine.”
A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sadar Kharar police station.
Two held with 2.5kg opium
Two men were arrested with 2.5kg opium in Phase 11, Mohali, on Thursday .
The accused were identified as Ghalender and Raj Kumar of Uttar Pradesh (UP).
The duo procured the drugs from UP and Jharkhand and sold it to Punjab.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics