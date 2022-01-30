Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man killed, 3 injured as truck rams into shop in Udhampur
chandigarh news

Man killed, 3 injured as truck rams into shop in Udhampur

The truck was on its way to Udhampur from Jammu when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside shop before turning turtle late Friday night, a police official said
Four people, including the truck driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries on Saturday (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 03:51 AM IST
ByPTI, Jammu

An 18-year-old man was killed and three others injured when a truck crashed into a shop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The truck was on its way to Udhampur from Jammu when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside shop before turning turtle late Friday night, a police official said.

He said four people, including the truck driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

An electricity transformer, a parked van and a two-wheeler were also damaged in the incident, the official said.

He said a case was registered and further investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP