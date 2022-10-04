Man killed, 67 injured as bus overturns in J&K’s Udhampur

One passenger was killed and 67 others injured on Monday when an overloaded private bus overturned in Udhampur district, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Udhampur town from Moungri Khor Gali.

“The driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve at Krimchi-Mansar and as a result, the vehicle overturned. A passenger identified as Jamal Din, 58, of Mongri was killed and 67 others were injured,” said a police official.

Most of the injured were students and office-goers.

Four among the 67 injured were referred to the government medical college in Jammu for specialised medical care.

Non-local bank manager escapes militant attack in Baramulla

A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt after terrorists fired at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Goushbugh in the Pattan area of north Kashmir district, they said.

“Today morning, police received information that terrorists tried to attack outsider bank manager in Pattan area of Baramulla. Senior police officers reached the spot to ascertain facts,” a police spokesperson said.

Preliminary probe revealed that terrorists tried to attack Vivek Kumar, a Dehradun resident. He is presently residing at Dhobiwan in Kunzer and working as a manager of Grameen Bank at Goshbugh in Pattan, the spokesperson said. The terrorists could not succeed and the bank manager was unhurt, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.

Himachal DGP releases book on birds at Sanawar school

On the second day of the 175th founder’s day celebrations of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu released ‘Familiar Birds of Sanawar’, a book on over 60 birds found and often seen in Sanawar.

“This is a pioneering book that brings out the love of Sanawarians for birds. The painstaking effort by students in making sketches of the birds, covering various minute details, is indeed highly praiseworthy,” he said.

The second day’s events commenced with an athletic meet. Industrialist Harvinder Purewal was the chief guest.

A ‘tattoo show’ in the evening showcased the entire 175-year journey of the Sanawar school since its inception. The show included mass PT and gymnastics. The show culminated with dances depicting different nuances of cultural art. Bharat Puri, CEO, of Pidilite Industries and alumnus of Sanawar school, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Probe into ‘irregularities’ in Shimla Smart City projects sought

Forum Against Corruption (FAC), a Shimla-based organisation, has demanded a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities being committed in the Shimla Smart City project plans, which it claimed have been altered to benefit some people.

In case the government does not conduct an inquiry into the irregularities, we will approach the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta for a thorough probe, said Tikender Singh Panwar, the convener of FAC, and former Shimla deputy mayor.

Ex-ministers Mohi-ud-din, Chib appointed as treasurer, general secretary of DAP

Former J&K ministers Taj Mohi-ud-din and RS Chib were on Monday appointed as the treasurer and the general secretary respectively of the newly floated Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

DAP chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad appointed Mohi-ud-din and Chib to the posts, the party said in a statement.

Azad (73), who quit the Congress on August 26, launched the DAP in Jammu on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, former MLAs and other prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, most of whom had also resigned from the Congress in solidarity with him.

Cong MLA slams HP govt over shortage of fertilisers

Former chief parliamentary secretary and Congress’ Jubbal-Kotkhai legislator Rohit Thakur on Monday hit out at the state BJP government over the shortage of fertilisers. In a press statement issued here, Thakur said fertilisers were not available at the depots of Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing and Consumers Federation and instead of giving relief to the orchardists and farmers, the state government was busy in election rallies.