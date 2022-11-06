Man killed, four family members injured in road accident in Panipat

: A 46-year-old man was killed and four members of his family sustained injuries in a road accident on NH 44 near Badauli village of Panipat district on Saturday.

The police have identified the deceased as Satish Mittal, a resident of Geeta colony of Panipat. The injured have been identified as Satish’s sisters-in-laws Rekha and Kamlesh, niece Muskan and nephew Sahil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the accident took place when Satish along with his family members was returning from Karnal after attending a marriage function. When they reached near Badauli village on NH 44, their car hit a truck which was wrongly parked on the highway.

Satish was declared as brought dead, while others were undergoing the treatment at a private hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

Ram Niwas, incharge of Panipat’s Sadar police station, said that a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.