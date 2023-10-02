Man kills relative for doing ‘black magic’; arrested

Three days after a 65-year-old woman was killed, while her daughter was injured, the Jalandhar police have arrested their relative who suspected the victims of doing black magic on him and his family.

Police said the assailant barged into the woman’s house when she and her daughter were alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Kumar (37) of the same locality and was having an estranged relationship with the family.

On September 28, the accused attacked Surinder Kaur, who was the accused’s paternal uncle’s mother, with sharp-edged weapons and left her dead. The accused also attacked her daughter Raj Rani and incurred multiple injuries to her.

Police said the assailant barged into the woman’s house when she and her daughter were alone.

Deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh said on the basis of technical and physical evidences recovered from the spot, Neeraj’s involvement in the crime has come to the fore.

“There was no forced entry in the house therefore we were aware of the fact of the accused was a known person to the family. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had strong suspicion that the mother-daughter duo was performing black magic on him and his brother due to which they couldn’t get married,” the DSP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Neeraj also suspected that due to black magic, all his pet animals, including dogs and cats, were dying.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON