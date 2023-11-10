Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man kills sister-in-law before ending his own life in Hisar

Man kills sister-in-law before ending his own life in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 10, 2023 07:26 AM IST

A man in Hisar killed his sister-in-law by slitting her throat before hanging himself. The motive behind the incident is unknown.

A 45-year-old man killed his sister-in-law by slitting her throat with sharp-edged weapons before killing himself by hanging at his house in a village in Hisar, said police on Thursday.

The deceased woman was identified as Munish, 35, and the accused was Jai Singh.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said, “Prima facie it appears that the man had barged into Munish’s house and killed her. Later, he returned to his house on Wednesday night and hanged himself. The reason behind the gruesome incidents could not be ascertained. Munish’s husband and Jai Singh had taken land on lease and they were jointly doing farming on it.”

The spokesman said the victims’ bodies were sent to civil hospital for post-mortem examination and the police have started a probe into the matter.

