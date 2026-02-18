Man kills wife, hangs self in Himachal’s Chamba

A man allegedly killed his wife before killing self in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the deceased’s nephew, who had gone to the cowshed to feed mules, noticed Kumar’s body and immediately informed family members. (File)

The incident occurred in Dharwala area on Tuesday night. According to the preliminary investigations, the accused attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, after a heated argument over something, resulting in her death on the spot. After the alleged murder, he killed self, said officials investigating the crime.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the deceased’s nephew, who had gone to the cowshed to feed mules, noticed Kumar’s body and immediately informed family members. Villagers subsequently alerted the police.

A police team immediately reached the spot and took both bodies into custody. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence from the scene. Police officials stated that only the husband and wife were present in the house at the time of the incident. The couple had three children, two daughters who are married, and a 17-year-old son who was staying with relatives at the time.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dinesh Kumar, while talking to media, said that the Gehra police station received information about the incident in the Dharwala area early Wednesday morning. “Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene. The police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. Given the seriousness of the case, a forensic team was also called in to investigate. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter,” he said.