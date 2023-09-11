Man out for community policing murdered in Bathinda village

A 42-year-old man out for thikri pehra (community policing) was murdered in Bathinda’s Sidhana village on late Saturday night.

Though police had initially arrested two construction workers, who were reportedly passing by on motorcycle from the area, investigation later pointed to the involvement of the men who were part of the community policing team.

The deceased was identified as Jasvir Singh. He had due to excessive bleeding after injuries inflicted upon him using an iron rod.

Police sources said the new suspects were zeroed in after footage from a close circuit television (CCTV) camera near the crime spot was scanned.

The villagers had initially cooked up a story that they had confrontation with two drug peddlers on a motorcycle following which the duo had attacked Jasvir with a sharp-edged weapon.

But police found no narcotics from his possession.

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Aggarwal said on Sunday that on the basis of the new evidence and further investigations, the role of villagers in patrolling against illegal trafficking is under the scanner.

“Our teams are working on more details. After initial suspicion on two residents from an adjoining village in Faridkot district, members of thikri are being questioned. Further details will be shared within the next 48 hours after completing the investigations,” said the DSP.

Aggarwal clarified that one of the suspects was apprehended by the villagers whereas his companion was nabbed by a police team later today.

“Prima facie both did not have any serious injury but they will be subjected to medical examination,” added the DSP.

Earlier today, villagers led by gangster-turned-politician Lakha Sidhana, staged a protest against the police and administration and demanded compensation for the deceased’s family.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Rampura Phul, Balkar Sidhu rushed to the civil hospital and asked the cops to ensure speedy probe into the matter.

