Man posing as Ludhiana MP’s personal assistant cheats city resident of 2.5 lakh

A man has booked for posing as personal assistant to Congress member of Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and duping a Tibba Road resident of ₹ 2.5 lakh on the pretext of helping him secure a job in the local municipal corporation.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Sharma of Dhamotia Colony, Tibba Road.

The complainant, Kamal Kishore, 30, who lives in the same area as Sharma, stated that he works in the marketing department of a private firm and knew the accused through his father.

He told police that the accused had taken ₹2.5 lakh from him in 2020 on the pretext of getting him a job in MC’s building branch.

The complainant stated that despite financial problems due to the Covid lockdown, he had arranged for the cash and Sharma promised to get him the job by June 2020.

However, Sharma neither kept his promise, nor returned the money and also stopped taking Kamal’s calls.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had installed a plate of the Congress party on his car and claimed that he had helped many people secure jobs in the police department.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complaint was filed in September 2020 and they have lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Tibba police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Police confirmed that the accused is not Bittu’s PA, but it is yet to be ascertained whether he is a member of the Congress.