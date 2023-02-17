Man pumps six bullets into his friend at dhaba in Punjab’s Sangrur

A Sangrur man was arrested for killing his friend after a heated argument at a dhaba late on Thursday night. The accused pumped six bullets into his friend while they were having dinner at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Sunam city, police officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officials, the victim and accused, along with six of their friends, had stopped at a dhaba at around 11.30 pm for dinner. The group was on their way home from a kabbadi tournament held at Ghuram village near Rajpura in Patiala.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh (35), a resident of Singpura village. He is survived by two children and a wife. The victim died on the spot while the accused identified as Dharminder Singh, a resident of Sheron village, fled after the incident, officials said.

According to the FIR, eight friends had gone to a kabbadi tournament in two cars in the afternoon on Thursday. At the tournament, the accused Dharminder created a ruckus on the stage, and the victim objected to it. This led to a heated argument between the two. However, their other friends intervened and managed to pacify both. Later at night, while returning home, they all stopped for dinner at dhaba, located on Sunam- Patiala road, where the accused took out his revolver and fired six bullets into the victim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuljinder Singh (40), the elder brother of the victim, told the police that the accused was drunk when he fired at his brother.

As per reports, the victim received bullet injuries to both sides of his chest, neck, left biceps and nose.

SSP Surendra Lamba said, “The victim and the accused had a minor altercation, but a compromise was reached with the help of their friends. Initial investigations suggest that the accused held a grudge over the incident. When they stopped for dinner at a dhaba the accused killed his friend. A case of murder has been registered against the accused, and he has been arrested.”