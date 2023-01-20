Man returns from Dubai, kills father-in-law, wife’s cousin in Punjab’s Muktsar

Infuriated over a matrimonial dispute, a man allegedly killed two members of his in-laws’ family at Panniwala Fatta village in Muktsar district on Friday, officials said.

Police said the accused Balwinder Singh, murdered his father-in-law Gajjan Singh (65) and his wife’s cousin Narinder Singh (32).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused returned from Dubai today and was arrested on the spot. The accused used a sharp agriculture implement to attack his in-laws, said the Muktsar police authorities.

“Gajjan and his nephew Narinder were fatally attacked by Balwinder whereas Narinder’s parents Gurpreet Singh and Rashpal Kaur and brother Ravinder Singh sustained injuries,” police added.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjit Singh Ghumman said Balwinder married Ramandeep Kaur about two years ago. After the marriage, Balwinder flew to Dubai, and the couple developed a strained relationship.

“Ramandeep had lodged a police complaint against her in-laws for demanding dowry and harassment. Soon after Balwinder went to Dubai for employment, his wife started living with her parents. As police investigation in Ramandeep’s complaint was underway, both families met yesterday for an amicable solution,” said the SSP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the victims’ family, Balwinder rushed to Panniwal village, and after a heated argument, he attacked his in-laws.