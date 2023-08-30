Panchkula youth gets 14-year jail for sodomising friend’s 2-year-old son

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for sodomising his friend’s two-year-old son in August 2019. Gautam was arrested on August 12, 2019, on the complaint of the child’s mother. (HT PHOTO)

The court of additional district and session judge Praveen Kumar Lal also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, identified as Gautam, a resident of Bhainsa Tibba village, Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula.

The woman had told the police that Gautam was her husband’s friend and would often visit their house. On August 9, the family was hosting a birthday party, when Gautam sodomised their two-year-old son after taking him to a vacant house in the neighbourhood.

The mother said Gautam often took her son out for a stroll and had taken him along on the same pretext on August 9.

The child’s 10-year-old aunt saw Gautam and raised the alarm, when he fled the scene. He was subsequently booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Women police station in Panchkula and arrested.