Man shoots himself dead inside Mohali bank

A man shot himself dead inside the toilet of HDFC’s Sector 68 branch in Mohali on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased, a native of Mansa, was involved in the immigration business, according to investigators. (iStock)

The exact reason behind the deceased’s extreme step remains unclear as no suicide note was recovered from the scene, said police.

Phase 8 SHO Satnam Singh detailed, “We received information about the incident around 2.30 pm, following which police teams reached the spot immediately. The forensic team has started their examination of the area. Bank officials are being interrogated to determine what exactly happened inside the branch. We are also investigating whether the gun used was a licensed firearm or not. The man reportedly shot himself in the toilet.”

The deceased, a native of Mansa, was involved in the immigration business, according to investigators. Eye-witnesses said he might have come to visit the loan branch, as he was seen entering the premises before the incident.

Upon hearing the gunshot, the bank staff raised the alarm and police were alerted. However, the man succumbed to his injuries before any medical assistance could be provided.

DSP Harsimran Bal said, “Probe is at a very initial stage to comment. We are verifying the details. After the investigation, we will get to know the matter in depth, including why the man was stressed and what led to this action.”

Bank officials refused to comment on the incident.

Police officials are collecting CCTV footage from the premises and recording statements from bank employees and customers present at the time of the incident.