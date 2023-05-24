Man shot dead over illicit relationship in Punjab’s Patti

A 26-year-old man was shot dead over an illicit relationship in Saidpur village of Patti sub-division on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jagroop Singh of Saidpur village. Police have booked one Judgebir Singh of the same village and five unidentified persons.

The incident took place around 7pm, when the deceased was returning back home from a playground. At the time of the incident, the deceased’s 5-year-old son was also with him.

The deceased’s father, Harbhajan Singh said, “Accused Judgebir along with five unidentified persons attacked my son, when he was returning from the playground. My demand to police is to arrest the accused.”

The deceased was severely injured in the firing and was admitted to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Patti, Satnam Singh and other police personnel reached the spot and started the investigation.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said, “The deceased was in an illicit relationship with accused Jagroop’s sister, who is married and was visiting her maternal home in Patti.” The SSP said preliminary investigation has found that accused had committed the crime over the illicit relationship. “We have also got opened look out circular against the accused. If he goes to any airport, he will be arrested,” the SSP said.

