Man slits wife’s throat, hangs himself in Manimajra

A man slit his wife’s throat before hanging himself at their rented accommodation in Manimajra on Friday.

The couple’s four-month-old child was at the house of Aarti’s mother in Sector 29 when the crime took place. (iStock)

The couple, Aman Kumar and Aarti, had been married for around 18 months and had shifted to Manimajra around a week back. Aman used to work at a dairy, said police.

Their four-month-old child was at the house of Aarti’s mother in Sector 29 when the crime took place.

Police were informed after strong stench was noticed by the neighbours. On arriving at the scene, police found the main door bolted from the inside and had to force their entry.

Inside, they found Aman’s body hanging from the ceiling and Aarti lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. Preliminary probe revealed that the couple had strained relations and were often heard fighting by neighbours.

Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary of GMCH, Sector 32, where autopsies will be done on Saturday. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

