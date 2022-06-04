Man steals gold jewellery from sister-in-law’s house in Chandigarh, held

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for stealing gold jewellery from his sister-in-law’s paternal home in Sector 29 on May 25.

Hailing from Jalandhar, the accused, Pritpal Singh, had stolen a necklace, a pair of earrings, two rings and two bangles from the house, as per his sister-in-law Sandeep Kaur’s complaint.

She said Singh visited her in Chandigarh while she was taking care of her ailing father and made off with the jewellery. Except the bangles, all ornaments have been recovered from his possession.

Police said that the accused was a drug addict, who had committed the theft to fund his addiction. He has been booked under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

Other briefs from the region:

Better traffic management needed in markets: Traders to SSP

Chandigarh Traders’ body, Chandigarh Business Council (CBC), raised the issues plaguing the fraternity before UT senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Friday, and sought his cooperation and support in maintaining law and order in the city. During a meet and greet session at Hotel Mountview, Sector 10, where Chahal was invited as chief guest, traders also raised parking and traffic issues in markets. CBC president Chander Verma said, “Unclear U-turn signs, lack of zebra crossings and non-functional traffic lights are some of the issues that need to be resolved. A speed limit of 60km/hour is too low on open roads. It should be increased to 70.”

SUV’s wheels stolen in Khuda Ali Sher

Chandigarh

Miscreants stole three wheels of an SUV parked in Khuda Ali Sher on Thursday. Sources said the SUV belonged to a police personnel posted with the traffic wing and he had parked the vehicle outside his house. A complaint was lodged with the Sector-11 police station.

Retd Capt loses ₹51 lakh to investment fraud

Chandigarh

Lured by high returns on investments, a retired army Captain lost ₹51 lakh of his life savings. In his complaint, Capt Bhagat Singh (retd), 78, a resident of Sector 36, alleged that Sanjay Verma, 55, of Sector38, lured him to invest money in exchange for high returns. But Verma neither provided the promised returns nor returned his money. A case under Sections 406, 467, 468, 471 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-36 police station.

50 vehicles burnt at Ambala police station

Ambala

Over 50 impounded and accidental vehicles parked at the Naggal police station were damaged in a fire on Friday. The scrap reportedly caught fire due to a short-circuit. The flames spread rapidly and were doused by a couple of fire tenders in an hour. In another incident, an SUV caught fire on NH-44. The alert driver stopped the vehicle after sensing smoke in the engine. No one was hurt in both cases.

Cricket meet from June 7

Chandigarh

Chandigarh Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will organise Vampire Cricket Tournament for U-16 boys at its ground from June 7. As many as eight teams, divided into two pools, will compete in the tournament. Players born on or after January 1, 2007, can take part in the meet. For more information, the organiser can be contacted at 7988-613-156.