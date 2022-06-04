Man steals gold jewellery from sister-in-law’s house in Chandigarh, held
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for stealing gold jewellery from his sister-in-law’s paternal home in Sector 29 on May 25.
Hailing from Jalandhar, the accused, Pritpal Singh, had stolen a necklace, a pair of earrings, two rings and two bangles from the house, as per his sister-in-law Sandeep Kaur’s complaint.
She said Singh visited her in Chandigarh while she was taking care of her ailing father and made off with the jewellery. Except the bangles, all ornaments have been recovered from his possession.
Police said that the accused was a drug addict, who had committed the theft to fund his addiction. He has been booked under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.
Other briefs from the region:
Better traffic management needed in markets: Traders to SSP
SUV’s wheels stolen in Khuda Ali Sher
Chandigarh
Miscreants stole three wheels of an SUV parked in Khuda Ali Sher on Thursday. Sources said the SUV belonged to a police personnel posted with the traffic wing and he had parked the vehicle outside his house. A complaint was lodged with the Sector-11 police station.
Retd Capt loses ₹51 lakh to investment fraud
Chandigarh
Lured by high returns on investments, a retired army Captain lost ₹51 lakh of his life savings. In his complaint, Capt Bhagat Singh (retd), 78, a resident of Sector 36, alleged that Sanjay Verma, 55, of Sector38, lured him to invest money in exchange for high returns. But Verma neither provided the promised returns nor returned his money. A case under Sections 406, 467, 468, 471 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-36 police station.
50 vehicles burnt at Ambala police station
Ambala
Over 50 impounded and accidental vehicles parked at the Naggal police station were damaged in a fire on Friday. The scrap reportedly caught fire due to a short-circuit. The flames spread rapidly and were doused by a couple of fire tenders in an hour. In another incident, an SUV caught fire on NH-44. The alert driver stopped the vehicle after sensing smoke in the engine. No one was hurt in both cases.
Cricket meet from June 7
Chandigarh
Chandigarh Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will organise Vampire Cricket Tournament for U-16 boys at its ground from June 7. As many as eight teams, divided into two pools, will compete in the tournament. Players born on or after January 1, 2007, can take part in the meet. For more information, the organiser can be contacted at 7988-613-156.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics