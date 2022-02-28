Man taking ‘test drive’ steals bike in Ludhiana

Pretending to be a prospective buyer, a fraudster stole a motorcycle on the pretext of taking it for a test drive in Mohar Singh Nagar on Sunday.

The complainant, Sumitpal Singh, 35, of Mohar Singh Nagar, said he owned a Yamaha R15, which he wanted to sell, and posted an advertisement for the same on a social networking site, following which the accused, Ravi of Dhandhari Kalan, contacted him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused came to the complainant’s house to make a deal, but demanded to take a test drive first. The accused drove off and did not return. Realising that he had been duped, Sumitpal Singh lodged a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.