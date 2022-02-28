Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man taking ‘test drive’ steals bike in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Man taking ‘test drive’ steals bike in Ludhiana

Posing as a prospective buyer, the accused came to the complainant’s house to make a deal in Ludhiana, but demanded to take a test drive of the Yamaha R15 bike first
The Ludhiana-based complainant realised his bike had been stolen when the fraudster posing as a buyer did not return from the test drive. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 06:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Pretending to be a prospective buyer, a fraudster stole a motorcycle on the pretext of taking it for a test drive in Mohar Singh Nagar on Sunday.

The complainant, Sumitpal Singh, 35, of Mohar Singh Nagar, said he owned a Yamaha R15, which he wanted to sell, and posted an advertisement for the same on a social networking site, following which the accused, Ravi of Dhandhari Kalan, contacted him.

The accused came to the complainant’s house to make a deal, but demanded to take a test drive first. The accused drove off and did not return. Realising that he had been duped, Sumitpal Singh lodged a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

