Man, who gave shelter to gangster Deepak Tinu, arrested from Rajasthan

The Punjab Police have arrested an aide of gangster Deepak Tinu, who allegedly provided shelter to the gangster after he escaped from the custody of the Mansa Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on October 1, from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. An official privy to the development said following the interrogation of Tinu, who is in Punjab Police custody, he revealed that after escape he spent a night in Hanumangarh at Sunil’s place. Sunil was produced in a court on Wednesday that sent him to two-day police custody.

Tinu, an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, had fled from police custody on October 1. The Punjab Police had arrested and sacked the CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case. Police claimed Pritpal had facilitated Tinu’s escape. The Delhi Police had nabbed the gangster from Ajmer on October 19.

An official said after escaping, Tinu made the first stop at Hanumangarh, where Sunil provided him shelter, and later another accused Sarabjot Singh, who is also in custody, arranged a car for him to move to another location.

On October 31, the Punjab Police had brought Tinu on one-day transit remand from Delhi. Meanwhile, Tinu and his brother Chirag were produced in the court after their police remand ended on Wednesday. The court had extended their police custody by two days.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said Tinu is being questioned at Patiala, while Chirag’s interrogation is going on in Mansa.

