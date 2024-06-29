Mandaviya reviews NIS infra, takes stock of Olympic preparations

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday interacted with Paris Olympic-bound athletes at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. It was his first visit to any sports institute after assuming the charge of youth affairs and sports in the newly elected NDA government. Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with players at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala on Saturday.

He talked to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot putter Aabha Khatua in the hostel mess over lunch. “Our athletes received the best possible support for the Paris games,” the minister said.

During the interaction, Olympic medallist Chanu mentioned the services of the world-renowned sports scientist Dr Aaron Horschig from St Louis (US) while Rani talked about being able to train for an extended period in European bases.

Talking to other athletes enrolled in the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) here and some prominent coaches, the minister sought suggestions on reducing the drop-out rates from competitive sports. “Some of our athletes, who have trained at other sports centres around the world, believe the NIS is among the best institutes,” he added.

He also reviewed the progress of the new infrastructure projects at the NIS campus.

He also interacted with the faculty, coaches and administrators, emphasising that they shouldn’t depend on foreign experts because they (Indians) were the ones who had ancient Nalanda and Takshashila universities. Mandaviya also sought suggestions from them for betterment.