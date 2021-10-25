Mandi bypoll | Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda rally behind Pratibha Singh

Deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday rallied behind Pratibha Singh, the Congress nominee from the Mandi parliamentary constituency that will go to bypoll on October 30.

Sharma blamed the saffron party for rising unemployment and inflation in the country. Speaking at Takoli in Mandi, Sharma said, “It is time that the people remove the BJP from power. The party’s downfall will start from the Himachal byelections.”

Calling the sale of government undertakings unfortunate, the former Union Cabinet minister said the country was facing serious challenges and there had been no improvement in the growth rate of the country.

Hooda said the gap between the rich and poor had widened under the BJP regime. “The Prime Minister’s anti-people policies and autocratic functioning has jeopardised the country’s future. The government does not listen to farmers or the common man.”