Manimahesh Yatra: Sale of small plastic bottles, snack packets banned along yatra route

In a bid to reduce litter and protect the ecosystem during the annual Manimahesh Yatra, the Chamba administration has banned the sale of small-capacity water bottles and small packets of snacks, including chips and namkeen, along the yatra route.

Repaswal also inspected the preparations for the upcoming Manimahesh Yatra 2026, and reviewed facilities for pilgrims along the trekking route from Hadsar to Manimahesh. The yatra is scheduled to commence from August 25. (HT File)

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Sharing information, Chamba deputy commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said the sale of small-capacity water bottles and small packets of snacks, including chips and namkeen, has been prohibited along the yatra route and directed shopkeepers not to sell the banned items. The restriction is expected to reduce plastic waste along the route, minimise adverse impacts on local biodiversity, and provide pilgrims with a clean, safe, and pollution-free environment.

Repaswal also inspected the preparations for the upcoming Manimahesh Yatra 2026, and reviewed facilities for pilgrims along the trekking route from Hadsar to Manimahesh. The yatra is scheduled to commence from August 25.

He also visited shops operating along the pilgrimage route and urged shopkeepers to cooperate with the administration in protecting the fragile ecology and natural heritage of the Manimahesh Valley.

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{{^usCountry}} The DC also directed that beedis, cigarettes and other tobacco products should not be sold anywhere along the yatra route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DC also directed that beedis, cigarettes and other tobacco products should not be sold anywhere along the yatra route. {{/usCountry}}

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Repaswal instructed public works department (PWD) officials to expedite repairs to the pedestrian bridge and road at Dunali near Dhancho and the Glacier Point stretch above Sundarsi. He also directed officials to complete all road improvement works awarded under various contracts within the stipulated time frame.

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The Manimahesh Yatra is an annual fortnight-long pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district. The Lake is situated twenty-six kilometers from Bharmour in the Budhil valley, and at an altitude of 13,000 feet at the foot of the Kailash peak (18,564 ft). The devotees trek to the lake to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, regarded as the abode of Lord Shiva. Starting from Hadsar in Chamba district, the 14-km uphill trek is considered as challenging as the Amarnath Yatra.