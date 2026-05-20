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Manish Sisodia alleges misuse of SIR exercise, BJP hits back

The remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which termed the allegations as an attempt to mislead people, as the entire exercise will be carried out by the state government employees.

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging misuse of central agencies to influence elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia

The remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which termed the allegations as an attempt to mislead people, as the entire exercise will be carried out by the state government employees.

Addressing an organisational meeting at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana, Sisodia alleged that the BJP had earlier used the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to impact elections and was now trying to do the same through the SIR exercise.

“Fake votes were added, and names of genuine voters were deleted in previous elections. AAP will ensure that not even a single eligible voter in Punjab is deprived of the right to vote,” Sisodia said.

Calling the saffron party as “anti-Punjab”, Sisodia accused the Centre of repeatedly undermining the state’s interests on issues concerning Chandigarh, the Bhakra Dam and Panjab University.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Manish Sisodia alleges misuse of SIR exercise, BJP hits back
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Manish Sisodia alleges misuse of SIR exercise, BJP hits back
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