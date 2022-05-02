Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh

Manish Tewari used ₹20 lakh from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds to donate the state of the open-air gymnasiums to Mohali and Chandigarh
Manish Tewari donated open-air gymnasiums worth 20 lakh to the cites of Mohali and Chandigarh. (ANI)
Published on May 02, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth 20 lakh, from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh.

Speaking at the inauguration of one of the facilities in Sector 74, Mohali, Tewari said, “This modern equipment will help people, particularly the youth, to get easy and free access for physical training.”

Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit.

In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas. Tewari also inaugurated a solar light system in Sector 74.

