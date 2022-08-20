Manish Tewari wades through Patiala ki Rao rivulet to reach drowned couple’s house

Shri Anandpur Sahib member of parliament and Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari visited the house of the Tanda Karora village panch and her husband, who were washed away in a flashflood in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet, to express his condolences to the bereaved family on Friday.

The MP, who had to wade through an overflowing rivulet to reach the village that falls in the Kharar assembly segment, appealed to the government to build five bridges on the rivulet on a priority basis. He said it will cost only ₹11 crore to construct the bridges, which will keep residents safe during the monsoons.

“Not only are the villages and villagers cut off for days together from the rest of the world despite being just 5km away from Chandigarh, their lives are also endangered as they wade through the flooded waters for emergency purposes,” he said.

“I, too, had to wade through the overflowing rivulet, imagine the plight of villagers and risk to their lives as they have to do it as a matter of routine during the rains, with many of them losing their lives,” Tewari said.

