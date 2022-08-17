Patiala ki Rao rivulet mishap: Two days on, ex-panch’s body found in Mohali village
Two days after a couple was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on the Tanda-Koraran Road, the body of the drowned man was found in Dhanas on Tuesday, a day after his wife’s body was found in Jhampur village.
The victims were identified as Sajjan Singh, a former panch of Tanda village, and his 36-year-old wife Sunita. The couple was swept away in the strong currents of the seasonal rivulet on August 14 around 7pm when they were trying to cross the swollen waterbody with six other people. The group of eight was holding each other’s hands while crossing the rivulet, when the couple’s 20-year-old niece lost her footing and fell into the water, the couple jumped in to save her, but drowned. The 20-year-old woman, Pooja, was rescued by the villagers.
On August 15, the villagers had held a protest in Nayagaon on Monday demanding a government job for the kin of the family. The protesters said the rivulet originated from Haryana where the government had built bridges to allow people to cross it safely, however, the Punjab government was yet to build villages, which was endangering the lives of villagers who had to cross the rivulet on a daily basis to go to work.
Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh said, “I have already written to the Punjab government, seeking a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the couple’s kin.”
A car had also been washed away in the flashflood, but the four occupants in the vehicle had been rescued by the villagers.
On July 6, a cab had been swept away after a flashflood in the rivulet, claiming the lives of the two occupants.
₹12 crore project to build 5 bridges in the pipeline: DC
Mohali Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said a proposal to construct five bridges in and around Tanda village area had been to the Punjab government for approval. The estimated cost of bridges is ₹12 crore.
The DC also said that after the July 6 incident, in which a cab had been washed away in the flooding rivulet, an advisory had been issued warning residents not to enter the rivulet while it was raining or the water level was higher than normal.
Talwar said, “Once we get approval, work will begin on the bridges after the monsoons.”
26-year-old pedestrian run over by SUV in Mohali
A 26-year-old pedestrian was run over by an unidentified SUV in Phase-7 on Monday evening. He was a native of Goonda in Uttar Pardesh and was staying in Phase-7. Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said, on Monday evening, the deceased was crossing the road near Ravi Dass Bhawan in Phase-7, when an SUV hit him, leaving him critically injured. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, said the cop.
Two die by suicide in Chandigarh tricity area
Two suicides were reported in the tricity on Tuesday. In the first case, a 19-year-old girl was found hanging in her house in Khuda Ali Sher. The victim hailed from Haryana and was in Chandigarh to prepare for IELTS. Police said no suicide note has been found. Doctors had declared her brought dead. In the second case, a 30-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi on Tuesday.
Captain Abhishek sets up Amritsar’s title triumph
Riding high on captain Abhishek Sharma's all-round show (56 runs and 4 for 42), Amritsar defeated Jalandhar by 87 runs in the finals of the Punjab inter-district senior men's one-day on Tuesday. Batting first, Amritsar were bowled out for 261 in 49 overs. Aarush Sabharwal scored 71 off 91 with six boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma made 56 off 47 with seven boundaries and one six to prop their team.
At 642mm, Chandigarh has already recorded more rain than last monsoon: Met officials
With 57.9mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the city has already recorded more rain than last monsoon, met officials revealed. Monsoon season starts around June and goes on till September. This year, between June and August 15, the city recorded 642 mm rain while last year, the total rain recorded during the entire season was 600.2mm. From August 1 to 16, the city recorded 118.8 mm rain.
Lumpy skin disease: At 179, Panchkula sees highest single-day cases
Cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral infection that affects livestock, are on the rise in Panchkula with district's tally breaching the 500-mark to touch 558. Two bovines also succumbed to the infection, taking the death tally to six. As per the data from the animal husbandry and dairying department, only 19 infections were reported on August 12, and the count increased to 53 and 58 on August 13 and 14 respectively.
