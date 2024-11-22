Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mann assures support to Vardhman Steels for setting up 1,750-cr plant

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The project having installed capacity of about 5 lakh tonne per annum (TPA) will be set up in collaboration with Aichi Steel Corporation, Japan.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday assured support to Vardhman Special Steels Limited (VSSL) for setting up a greenfield unit for manufacturing of special alloy steel through electric arc furnace route at a cost of 1,750 crore.

Mann said the Punjab government was committed to giving major fillip to investment in the state. (HT File)
Mann said the Punjab government was committed to giving major fillip to investment in the state. (HT File)

During a meeting with VSSL vice-chairman and managing director Sachit Jain here, Mann said that the state government was committed to giving major fillip to investment in Punjab. He said the project having installed capacity of about 5 lakh tonne per annum (TPA) will be set up in collaboration with Aichi Steel Corporation, Japan. “The project is expected to give employment to over 1,500 youth in the state. The company will produce ‘green steel’ from this plant,” he said in a statement.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On