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Mann flags canal water shortage before Ravi-Beas Tribunal

Bhagwant Mann apprised the Tribunal about the shortage of canal water being faced by several border areas of Punjab and reiterated the state’s stand on the river-water sharing dispute

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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AMRITSAR: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday raised the issue of shortage of canal water in the state’s border belt before the Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal (RBWT), which visited Amritsar and Ferozepur to assess the availability and distribution of river waters among Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday raised the issue of shortage of canal water in the state’s border belt before the Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal.

The three-member Tribunal, headed by justice Vineet Saran (retd) along with members justice Suman Shyam (retd) and justice P Naveen Rao (retd), visited Harike headworks — the confluence point of the Sutlej and Beas rivers — from where water is supplied to Rajasthan through a canal network.

According to people aware of the matter, Mann apprised the Tribunal about the shortage of canal water being faced by several border areas of Punjab and reiterated the state’s stand on the river-water sharing dispute. The Tribunal members also visited Ferozepur, where Punjab officials highlighted the issue of polluted water allegedly flowing into the Sutlej from leather industries located in Kasur district of Pakistan.

The CM and Tribunal members later held a meeting during which the Punjab government presented its case regarding the availability of river waters in the state. However, details of the discussions were not officially disclosed.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann flags canal water shortage before Ravi-Beas Tribunal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann flags canal water shortage before Ravi-Beas Tribunal
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