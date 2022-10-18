Mann govt seeks help of heads of missions in attracting investments

The Punjab government on Tuesday sought support from heads of Indian Missions abroad for attracting inward investments from their respective country into the state.

The heads of Indian Missions abroad visited the Startup Punjab Hub (Neuron) at Software Technology Park of India (STPI) Mohali and interacted with the Invest Punjab team. The delegation including the Ambassador of India to USA, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to Netherlands, Reenat Sandhu, Ambassador of India to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkey, Dr Virander Kumar Paul, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, Mohinder Pratap Singh and Ambassador of India to Togo Sanjiv Tandon met Principal Secretary Investment Promotion, Dilip Kumar, CEO Invest Punjab Kamal Kishor Yadav and ACEO Invest Punjab Uma Shankar Gupta.

Giving the presentation, CEO Invest Punjab Kamal Kishor Yadav showcased Invest Punjab’s one-stop-office model to facilitate investors in Punjab from project ideation and planning to execution and aftercare. He highlighted the industry-friendly policies of the government and also shared with them the various opportunities for trade and collaboration between Punjab and the respective nations.

He also extended an invitation to the Invest Punjab Summit being held in February 2023, to the Heads of Missions and investors’ delegation from their respective countries. The delegates acknowledged the state government’s efforts towards promoting ease of doing business and growth of industry in Punjab and were looking forward to building a long-term mutually beneficial relationship with Punjab, according to a government release. They also toured the state-of-the art facilities including the GRIHA 5 rated Tier-III data centre, Neuron Centre of Excellence and fully- equipped incubation space at STPI Mohali.

