Mann-Kejri rally in Ludhiana: Hoardings dot city, opposition says no permission was taken

With the opposition crying foul, no rules seem to apply for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann as Ludhiana’s key locations have been plastered with illegal hoardings ahead of their visit on Monday. The duo conducted a series of public meetings across the city, rallying support for Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, AAP’s candidate for the West constituency by-election. Despite Ludhiana MC’s strict guidelines on illegal hoardings, no action was taken on ground, allege. (HT PHOTO)

Kejriwal and Mann visited Haibowal, Jawahar Nagar Camp, and other areas, interacting with residents and promising development initiatives, including the redevelopment of civil hospital.

However, opposition alleges that their campaign was overshadowed by the blatant violation of municipal rules, as unauthorised hoardings, posters, and banners promoting AAP and MP Arora sprang up overnight at major intersections, including Ferozepur Road, near public meeting sites, and the civil hospital.

Despite the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) strict guidelines on illegal hoardings, no action was taken against the unapproved publicity materials, raising questions about selective enforcement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Rajnish Dhiman said, “The AAP never stands by its own words and repeatedly violates the very rules and laws it claims to uphold. The entire city is flooded with illegal hoardings promoting AAP nominee Sanjeev Arora alongside his party supremo, all in an attempt to please their bosses.”

Meanwhile, district Congress president Sanjay Talwar said, “When they were in opposition they said they will end VIP culture and now they are spending crores of rupees on advertisement, while no development work has been done till now. Now, AAP is nurturing VIP culture for which they used to blame other parties.”

Local residents have also slammed the visual pollution and misuse of public spaces.

“The city is already a mess with encroachments. These illegal hoardings block visibility and make it worse,” said Amit Khanna, a shopkeeper on Ferozepur Road.

Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, questioned the double standards, stating, “If a common citizen puts up a banner, the MC removes it immediately. But when AAP does it, no action is taken. Are there no rules for them?”

When contacted, municipal officials admitted that they had not granted permission for these hoardings.

“We will take action against unauthorised banners soon,” assured a senior MC official. However, no such action was seen on the ground.

Despite repeated attempts Municipal Corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal was not available for comments.