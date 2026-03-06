Mansa double murder: One held for axing, property dealer, gardener to death

The Mansa police arrested a person in connection with the double murder case that rocked Sardulgarh town on February 27. Superintendent of police (investigation) Manmohan Singh Aulakh said on Wednesday that the accused Gurpreet Singh alias Neola committed the crime allegedly to avenge his father’s death.

The SP said that an axe used in the crime has also been recovered.

Jasvir Kumar, alias Kaka (48), a property dealer and resident of Sardulgarh town, and his gardener, Baldev Singh (45) of Mirpur village, were found murdered at the former’s farm located on the outskirts of Sardulgarh town.

Police said that there was no eyewitness to the crime, and the aggrieved families had also raised suspicion against anyone.

“Our teams worked hard to crack the blind murder case. Gurpreet lived near the victim, Jasvir’s farm. During initial questioning, Gurpreet claimed his father had died about three years ago, and he suspected that Jasvir had served his father tea laced with poison. No complaint was made by Gurpreet or his family about any foul play behind his father’s demise,” added the SP.

Police said that it seems that after clubbing Jasvir to death, Gurpreet apparently killed Baldev, who must have witnessed the crime.

Initially, it was suspected that both were shot dead.

But an autopsy at the Mansa district hospital confirmed that they were attacked with some sharp weapons.

No firearm was used in the crime, said the police authorities.