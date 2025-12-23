Mansa youths shot dead in Canada: Bodies to reach native villages on Wednesday

The bodies of two Mansa residents, Gurdeep Singh (27) and Ranvir Singh (19), who were allegedly gunned down by unknown persons in Canada’s Edmonton on December 12, will reach their native villages on Wednesday. Postmortem examinations of victims were conducted in Canada last week.

Postmortem examinations of victims were conducted in Canada last week.

The aggrieved families in Mansa said that they were still unaware of why the two were targeted.

Gurdeep’s uncle, Darshan Singh, said that his son Arshdeep Singh, who was living with the deceased in Canada, took custody of the body.

“Last rites will be performed at Barre village on Wednesday. But we are still unaware of how he died. We have been told that the Canadian authorities have kept the autopsy report in the coffin, and we may know about the cause of death after the body arrives at home,” said Darshan.

Gurdeep’s family still suspects the crime was a case of mistaken identity, as the SUV that they had boarded belonged to another Punjabi youth.

Ranvir’s uncle, Manpreet Singh, said that the aggrieved family did not get any response from the Indian or the Punjab government.

“My eldest brother, who was in Canada, and other relatives, worked on the transportation of the body. We have not heard anything from the Edmonton police department about the twin murder. The Indian or Punjab government authorities have not contacted us so far,” he added.

After an initial investigation, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) had termed it a suspected case of “targeted” attack.