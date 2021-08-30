Manual scavenging in Ludhiana continues as MC, sewermen trade charges

Amid row over manual scavenging and lack of machinery and safety kits available with the municipal corporation (MC) to ensure safety of sewermen, the practice still rampant in the city despite being banned.

As per MC officials, the civic body has 16 jetting machines and 32 manhole desilting machines for 95 wards, which are divided into 16 sub-zones. On an average, 25 to 30 complaints of clogged sewer lines are received everyday from each sub-zone. Around 1,700 contractual and permanent sewermen are employed by the civic body and in absence of proper machinery, they are sometimes forced to clean manholes manually.

Even though officials claim that the civic body has four shoulder mounted oxygen sets, 148 safety belts, 25 air breathing kits, 150 safety helmets and 47 gas masks among other equipment, these are not being put to use adequately. While officials claim that the sewermen do not use the equipment as it becomes difficult to work with the gear on, the sewermen allege that it is not provided to them. Most times, sewermen are seen entering manholes with only a safety belt, which is used to pull them out if lose consciousness after inhaling poisonous gases.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that they also try to avoid manual scavenging due to the risks involved. But, in some cases, it becomes impossible to clean the sewer line without entering the manhole in absence of proper machinery. “If something solid gets stuck inside the manhole, it has to be removed manually. Even if the line can be cleaned with the help of machinery, the sewerman has to enter to plug the manhole and stop the flow of sewerage.”

MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Strict directions have been issued to the staffers to stop manual scavenging in the city and action will be taken against officials if an incident of a sewermen entering a manhole without safety kit is reported. Even if it is necessary to manually clean a sewer line, then a safety kit will be provided and the work will be done in the presence of a junior engineer or sub-divisional officer.”

Non-availability of gas detectors

Even as a large number of accidents have reported in the past wherein the sewermen have died or lost consciousness while involved in manual scavenging, the civic body does not have gas detectors to check the presence of poisonous gases before the employee enters the manhole.

Sabharwal said, “Apart from the machinery and equipment already available with the civic body, we are also purchasing 33 more kits worth around ₹2.5 crore, which will include oxygen cylinders, gas detector, cover all suits and safety belts. It is being purchased under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP).”

Commission recommends FIR, seek details of equipment

After the Chairman of Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission Geja Ram Valmiki found sewermen involved in manual scavenging in areas like Jugiana and Model Town in the last two months, the commission has recommended an FIR against MC officials concerned and sought information from the civic body regarding the machinery available and the safety equipment provided.

Geja Ram said that around two weeks have elapsed after the report was sought by the commission, but the MC has failed to submit it. “A reminder will be sent and if they still fail to submit the details, action will be recommended against the officials concerned. Further, the commission will move court, if an FIR is not registered against the MC officials for forcing sewermen to enter the manhole,” said Ram.

MC officials including executive engineers, sub-divisional officers and junior engineers also locked horns with Ram, after he recommended an FIR against the MC executive engineer and SDO for allegedly forcing the sewermen to enter manhole without safety kits in Jugiana area on July 16. The MC officials alleged that the chairman had forced the employees to enter the manhole, to implicate MC staffers.

Councillors seek manual scavenging with safety kits

After the commission tightened noose around the MC over the illegal practice, civic body officials have issued strict directions to stop manual scavenging in the city. This has irked the councillors, especially those representing the outer wards of the city, as the MC is unable to clean the choked sewer lines due to lack of machinery. Now, with manual scavenging not allowed, accumulated sewage water on the streets is taking a toll on residents.

Councillors including Paramjit Singh (ward number 28), Gurdeep Neetu (ward number 52) among others have been demanding manual scavenging of sewer lines after providing safety kits to sewermen. Gej Ram said that manual scavenging can be allowed, but only after providing proper safety kits including oxygen cylinders.