Marginalised sections should get acccess to justice: Legal luminaries

The regional conference of the State Legal Services Authorities, themed “Empowering the marginalised and a step towards social justice,” was organised at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy on Sunday. Justice Surya Kant in his address underscored the pivotal role of legal services authorities in advancing the cause of social justice for marginalised communities (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Supreme Court judge and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) executive chairman justice B R Gavai elaborated on the critical role of legal services in empowering marginalised communities and ensuring social justice.

He said that Article 39A of the Constitution is of immense significance as it guarantees the right to free legal aid for the voiceless, marginalised and vulnerable sections of the society, ensuring access to justice for those who might otherwise be deprived of it. He shed light on the plight of under trial prisoners, outlining the efforts by Legal Services Authorities to provide timely and effective legal representation.

He elaborated on significant initiatives, including NALSA’s standard operating procedures for legal aid clinics in prisons, which ensure that prisoners are aware of and exercise their legal rights.

Justice Gavai concluded his speech with a call for collective efforts to strengthen legal aid mechanisms.

Supreme Court justice Surya Kant, Himachal Pradesh high court acting chief justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court chief justice Tashi Rabstan also attended the occasion.

Justice Surya Kant in his address underscored the pivotal role of legal services authorities in advancing the cause of social justice for marginalised communities, including specially-abled persons, child victims, and those affected by socio-economic disparities. Highlighting the constitutional commitment to equality and dignity, he called for innovative strategies to bridge the gap between legal rights and vulnerable populations.

He asserted the importance of empowering children, describing them as one of the most vulnerable groups in Indian society. Drawing on alarming statistics about child rights violations, malnourishment, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged a collective focus on ensuring their safety, education, and holistic development. He also touched upon critical issues like child labour, children awaiting adoption, and the unique challenges faced by children of migrant workers, advocating for systemic reforms to protect their rights.

Earlier, Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu welcomed the dignitaries and highlighting the pivotal role of the Legal Services Authorities across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in making justice accessible for all, particularly the marginalised.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and justice Tashi Rabstan also spoke on the occasion. Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, executive chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, presented vote of thanks.