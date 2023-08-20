Tarn Taran: 100-ft breach in dhusi bundh along Sutlej inundates 40 more villages

TARN TARAN : Forty villages in Patti sub-division of Taran Taran district were marooned after floodwaters breached a dhusi bundh (embankment) near Gharum village on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said. Forty villages in Patti sub-division of Taran Taran district were marooned after floodwaters breached a dhusi bundh (embankment) near Gharum village on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said.

The breach, which according to deputy commissioner (DC) Baldeep Kaur is around 100-foot wide, occurred on Saturday afternoon. Gharum village is situated around 2.5km downstream Harike headworks — the confluence of Beas and Sutlej rivers.

Many areas in Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Rupnagar and Ferozepur districts were flooded following the release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams due to heavy rains in the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh.

The breach at Gharum village occurred at the time when the state transport minister and Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, principal secretary, water resources, Krishan Kumar, DC Baldeep Kaur and other senior officials were inspecting the work to strengthen the dhusi bundh.

With floodwater entering the village, many families took shelter on their rooftops and some come on roads with their belongings.

Gharum, Sabhran, Kuttiwala, Dumniwala, Seeto, Jhugian, Gudaike, Radhalke and Booh Hathar are among the other villages inundated with floodwater after the breach. On Friday, 39 villages of the district near Beas and Sutlej were inundated.

“We were strengthening the bundh for the last four days, but the gushing floodwater breached it further on Saturday. We are making efforts to plug it. The level of water at Harike headworks has gone down from 2.8 lakh cusecs to 2.4 lakh cusecs. Fifteen gates of the Harike bridge have been closed so the flow of the water decreases. We have also taken immediate steps to evacuate people. With the help of the public address system, people are being made aware to reach on safer places,” the DC said.

The DC added that the administration has already made adequate arrangements for providing shelter to the people and fodder to animals.

“The water has entered in agriculture fields. Many houses have been submerged in the water. The administration is rescuing people,” said Lovepreet Singh of Sabran village.

He said the water coming from the breach can damage fields up to 20km downstream from Harike headworks, if it is not plugged on time.

A similar situation was witnessed in 1988 and 1995 when the bundh on Sutlej was breached.

Situation grim in Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR: A 250-foot wide breach in a dhusi bundh in Beas at Jagatpur and Tanda villages in Gurdaspur district has inundated many villages.

Volunteers and teams of the district administration are working to plug the breach, said Gurdaspur DC Himanshu Aggarwal.

He said 160-ffot portion of the breach has been filled, adding that the task will be completed on Sunday.

3,000 evacuated in Ferozepur, Fazilka so far

Ferozepur: More than 40 villages near the Sutlej in Ferozepur and 10 of Fazilka remained submerged in floodwater on Saturday. About 2,000 people have been evacuated in Ferozepur and 1,000 in Fazilka so far said officials familiar with the matter.

Schools in Ferozepur have been closed while the retreat ceremony at the Indo-Pak joint checkpost has also been suspended due to floods.

Due to the rapid flow of the Sutlej, a portion of the Hajara Bridge, which connects 20 bordering villages, collapsed on Friday.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said schools in the district will remain closed till August 27. These include government primary schools in Guru Har Sahai, government primary school, Atwal Wala, in Guru Har Sahai block, government high school, Palla Megha, government primary school, Palla Megha in Ferozepur, government middle school, Kamal Wala, government primary school, Kamal Wala, and government senior secondary school, Nau Bahiram Sher Singh.

He said according to the district education officer, Ferozepur, water has entered these schools.

“The district administration, army, BSF and the NDRF are working overtime to rescue people and provide relief to the affected people. So far, more than 2,000 persons have been evacuated and provided shelter in relief camps,” said Dhiman.

Meanwhile, many flood-affected villagers took shelter at the National Martyr Memorial at Hussainiwala.

“Fencing along the Indo-Pak border in more than 40 kilometres has been damaged while 15 border outposts of the Border Security Force are submerged in floodwaters leaving no option to do patrolling on boats, said an official.

On Friday evening, the water flow at Hussainiwala headworks was 2,58,910 cusecs, while at Harike headworks, it was 2,84,947 cusecs. On Saturday, the water flow decreased to 2,30,341 cusecs from Hussainiwala and 2,82, 875 cusecs from Harike, said officials.

Villagers stare at uncertain future in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Though the floodwater receded in the Beas and in the adjoining villages of Mukerian and Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, but normalcy is yet to return.

A majority of villagers, who had moved to safer places due to floods, have returned home but some are still living by the roadside or in relief camps, said officials. Fatta Kulla, Rara Mand and Abdullapur villages in the district are still flooded. Breaches in the dhussi bundh at Motla, Haler and Kullian in Mukerian are yet to be plugged, said officials.

Since August 14, when excess water was released from Pong dam leading to flooding of villages downstream, it has mostly been up to voluntary organisations to rescue people and provide them shelter. Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal, Garhdiwala, evacuated hundreds of stranded people in boats.

Volunteers from far and near are supplying langar, drinking water, medicines, mosquito repellents and cattle fodder to the flood victims. The health department has also started holding medical camps in the affected areas.

“For the time being, NGOs are helping us but for how long it will continue? We have lost our farmlands as well as cattle. When will we find our feet is the biggest question before us”, said Didar Singh of Gandowal village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON