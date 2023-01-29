Marriage palace owner, manager booked for playing loud music

Owner and manager of a marriage palace have been booked for bursting crackers and playing loud music after permissible hours in New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of agriculture development officer Pardeep Singh Tiwana, who is living near Platinum Grand Palace.

The complainant alleged the staff of the marriage palace used to burst crackers outside the premises during functions. They also play loud music till late at night.

Tiwana added that on Thursday night, the accused were playing loud music after permissible hours. He went to the marriage palace and asked them to switch off the music at 11.30 PM, but they did not stop the loudspeakers following which he filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Navkiran Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 4 and 5 of Punjab Instrument Act has been lodged against the owner and manager of the palace.

The police have already banned playing loud music and DJ between 10pm and 6 am. According to the orders of the commissioner of police, loud music at night disturbs elderly persons, people suffering some illness as well as animals and birds.

