Martyr Sukhdev’s Ludhiana house in a shambles despite govt promises

Ludhiana Three years after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced ₹1 crore grant for beautification of ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar at Naughara Mohalla in Chaura Bazaar area of the city, the historic land mark continues to be a dilapidated state. The government has also committed to provide a direct approach to the house, but has failed to deliver. Sukhdev Thapar, referred to mostly as Sukhdev, was executed along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru on March 23, 1931, by the British colonial government.

Now, walls of the house have also been damaged due to leaking water pipes and the house is in urgent need of repair/renovation.

Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust president Ashok Thapar said in 2013, the Centre had announced a grant of ₹81 lakh for the maintenance of the house and providing a direct approach after their trust moved the Punjab and Haryana high court. “Even after this, only ₹12 lakh was spent and the rest of the fund lapsed. We have been running from pillar to post seeking a direct approach to the house from the Chaura Bazaar area since 2012, so that more people visit this historical landmark of the city. As of today, people have to negotiate narrow lanes to reach the house. Authorities have to acquire only a small piece of land for this purpose, but the process has been delayed for long.”

“Authorities have failed to maintain a landmark to preserve the memory of a martyr. The damaged walls do not give a good impression. The building will lose its strength with passage of time. Now, authorities have told us that the process has been initiated and the project will be started. Hope something concrete emerges this time,” said Thapar.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “We have received the file of the case from the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office around a week ago. The MC has to take permission from the local bodies department before starting the land acquisition process. A land acquisition officer has to be deputed by the state government. The building branch officials have been directed to ensure that there is no delay in the process.”