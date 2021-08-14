Martyrs’ statues in Ludhiana to be beautified

The municipal corporation (MC), under the Smart City Mission, has issued work orders to a private contractor for beautification of the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev installed at Jagraon Bridge and for installation of a 100 feet tall national flag near the statues.

The project for beautification of four statues, including those of Mahatma Gandhi near MC Zone-A office, Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass, martyr Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon at DC Office Complex and Kartar Singh Sarabha at Bhai Bala Chowk, at a cost of ₹84 lakh, will also be commenced shortly.

Conducting the meeting of the technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited at MC Zone D office on Friday, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the project cost for beautification of statues at Jagraon Bridge and installation of the Tricolour was around ₹86 lakh. The projects are expected to be completed in the next two months.